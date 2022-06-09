This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
