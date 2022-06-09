 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Bloomington area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News