Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.