Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

