Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

