Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.