This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
