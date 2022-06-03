For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
