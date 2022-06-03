Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.