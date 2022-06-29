Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
