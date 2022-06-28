This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The heavy rain has exited McLean County and no new storms are expected. Isolated showers will come to an end overnight with dry weather in the forecast for Sunday.
A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day today, but as a cold front moves in this evening, rain looks likely. A few severe storms are possible. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Increasing heat through Saturday in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front arrives Saturday night
No chance of rain Friday or Friday night, but as a cold front approaches and works over us, there is a chance of showers and storms for the rest of the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely here.
Watch now: Slightly cooler across central and southern Illinois today, small rain chance returns for Friday
Temperatures won't be much cooler Thursday compared to Wednesday, but the humidity will be a lot lower. Dry through tonight, but rain will try and make a comeback for Friday. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Still nice today, but increasing heat in the days ahead across central and southern Illinois
Temperatures will still be below normal Tuesday, but that's going to change for the rest of the week. Find out how hot we'll get and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 d…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …