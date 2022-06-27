This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
