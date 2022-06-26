Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.