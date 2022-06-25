Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.