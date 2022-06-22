Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast.
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93.…
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.