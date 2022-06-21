Bloomington's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
It will be hot this afternoon, but the humidity will not be bad. Both temperatures and humidity are going up for Tuesday though. See what it's going to feel like in our latest forecast.
Hot and humid conditions across central and southern Illinois today. A cold front will bring some relief for tomorrow, but it also could trigger a couple of severe storms. Full details here.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
