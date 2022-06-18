 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News