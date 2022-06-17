Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.