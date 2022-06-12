Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
