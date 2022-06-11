Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 deg…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …