Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

