Bloomington's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.