Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

