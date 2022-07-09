This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
