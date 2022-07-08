Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.