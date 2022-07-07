Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.