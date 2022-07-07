 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News