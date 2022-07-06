 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

