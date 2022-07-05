This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
