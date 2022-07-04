This evening's outlook for Bloomington: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Watch now: Still nice today, but increasing heat in the days ahead across central and southern Illinois
Temperatures will still be below normal Tuesday, but that's going to change for the rest of the week. Find out how hot we'll get and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Warming up Wednesday, even hotter for Thursday and Friday in central and southern Illinois
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tod…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
The heavy rain has exited McLean County and no new storms are expected. Isolated showers will come to an end overnight with dry weather in the forecast for Sunday.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…