This evening in Bloomington: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.