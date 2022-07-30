This evening in Bloomington: Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 …
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. …