Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Mainly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.