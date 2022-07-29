For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Very hot conditions across central and southern Illinois this afternoon. A cold front will bring relief for some Sunday, but also a chance for severe weather. Here's the latest information.
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
