 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News