Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.