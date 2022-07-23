This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
