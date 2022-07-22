This evening in Bloomington: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Bloomington area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chances for central Illinois, oppressive heat for southern Illinois Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Illinois Friday thru Sunday where the heat will be unrelenting. Hot in central Illinois as well, but there are opportunities for rain. Here's what to expect.
Watch now: Very warm across central Illinois Wednesday, but exceptionally hot across southern Illinois
With a weak cold front working across the state, southern Illinois will be much hotter than central Illinois today. Small chance of rain expected as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel here.
Today will be cooler than Wednesday, but temps will remain above normal for late July and the humidity isn't going away either. The latest on the heat and who could see rain in our updated forecast.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.