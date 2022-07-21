This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Clear. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
