Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.