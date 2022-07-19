Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely across Illinois Sunday, chance of severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Showers and weak storms in central Illinois today, but in southern Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. See when rain is most likely, when it will end, and how much will fall here.
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fair…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…