Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Monday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

