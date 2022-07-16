This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
With a front stalled out in the state, central Illinois will be much cooler than southern Illinois Thursday and Friday. The chance for showers and storms is sticking around as well. Full details here.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
With the stalled front lingering, temperatures will continue to vary across the state and rain will be around Friday and Saturday. See when showers and storms are most likely in our updated forecast.
Not much rain today, but the chance is going up for tonight and Sunday across Illinois. Find out when rain is most likely and who has a chance of severe storms and flooding in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It should be a fair…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…