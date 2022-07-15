Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.