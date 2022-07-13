Bloomington's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of rain expected ahead of a cold front and another along it. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in central Illinois here.
Cold front number one will exit southern Illinois Tuesday morning. Cold front number two will arrive in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Here's what both will do to our rain chances and temps.
A weak cold front looks to just clear central Illinois before stalling out. Find out when the best chance of rain is today and how much different temperatures will be Thursday in our updated forecast.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a …
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degree…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…