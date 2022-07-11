This evening in Bloomington: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
