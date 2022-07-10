Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.