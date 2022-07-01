 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Bloomington: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

