This evening in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois
