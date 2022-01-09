This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
January is here, along with its bitter cold temperatures.
Several area United Methodist congregations will not have in-person worship services Sunday because of bad weather.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Some North Center Street businesses lost water Monday after a water valve at West Monroe Street in downtown Bloomington froze Sunday.
The Twin Cities are once again dusted with wintry precipitation.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecast…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A 5-degree low is fore…