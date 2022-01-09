 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

