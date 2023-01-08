 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

