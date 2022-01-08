This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Twin Cities are once again dusted with wintry precipitation.
Tonight will be the coldest night of the season so far for Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it will get.
A period of freezing rain during the afternoon Saturday may cause icy spots on roads across Central Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Some North Center Street businesses lost water Monday after a water valve at West Monroe Street in downtown Bloomington froze Sunday.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Central Illinois saw its first snow and ice storm of the winter on Saturday, with winter weather warnings lasting into Sunday morning. The area was hit with a winter mix of rain, snow and sleet that led to some slick conditions.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecast…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted lo…