Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.