 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bloomington's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain/snow mix in central Illinois Thursday

Rain and snow showers across the area today as a low-pressure system works over us. See when the activity will peak, how much snow will fall, and when it will all end in our weather update.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News