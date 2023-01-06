 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening in Bloomington: A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bloomington Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

