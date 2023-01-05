Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.