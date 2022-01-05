 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

Bloomington's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

