Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Central Illinois

This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

