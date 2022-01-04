Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Central Illinois

For the drive home in Bloomington: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.